CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Car Accident, Jaws Of Life, Multi-Vehicle Crash, Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) – Three people are reported to be injured following a grisly multi-vehicle accident in Orange on Sunday evening.

Live feed photo from Sky2. (Photo credit: CBS)

Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved, with two of the three injured people in critical condition.

Authorities were initially called at around 7:30 p.m. to the scene of the incident on the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Earlham Street.

Orange County Fire Department crews used the jaws of life to remove a person from one of the vehicles before they were transported to a nearby medical facilities Orange County Global Medical Center and Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center.

According to witnesses the two vehicles involved were a Nissan and a Scion.

There is no information as to what caused the incident, but crews have launched an investigation.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)