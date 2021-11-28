ORANGE (CBSLA) – Three people are reported to be injured following a grisly multi-vehicle accident in Orange on Sunday evening.
Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved, with two of the three injured people in critical condition.
Authorities were initially called at around 7:30 p.m. to the scene of the incident on the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Earlham Street.
Orange County Fire Department crews used the jaws of life to remove a person from one of the vehicles before they were transported to a nearby medical facilities Orange County Global Medical Center and Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center.
According to witnesses the two vehicles involved were a Nissan and a Scion.
There is no information as to what caused the incident, but crews have launched an investigation.
