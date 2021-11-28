GREEN BAY, WI (CBSLA) – The Rams have lost three straight games and remain in second place in the NFC West standings following their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, 36-28.

Now 7-3 on the season, the Rams find themselves stuck behind the Arizona Cardinals by one game.

The first three drives for Los Angeles proved fruitless, as a punt, a Matt Stafford fumble and a turnover on downs allowed the Packers to jump ahead 10-0 in the first quarter.

The Stafford fumble came in Rams’ territory, setting Green Bay up for an easy touchdown, a one yard scramble from Rodgers, – who’s pump fake proved just enough to deke Jalen Ramsey – as he snuck into the end zone.

The Packers would capitalize via the turnover on downs on the Rams next drive, as placekicker Mason Crosby nailed a 45 yard field goal.

However, the Rams would answer promptly, earning their first points on the day with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson, who’s attempted Lambeau Leap was shutdown by Packers fans.

Both teams would trade field goals in ensuing drives, a 28-yard chip for Crosby and a 36-yarder from Rams’ placekicker Matt Gay – bringing the score to 13-10.

With just under three minutes, Green Bay would drive 89 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 43-yard connection between Davante Adams and Rodgers and finally capped off with a seven-yard pass to Randall Cobb, putting the Packers up 20-10. Los Angeles would answer with their own extensive drive – going 75 yards in just eight plays – as Stafford’s six-yard toss to Darrell Henderson would bring the score to 20-17 as the two teams headed into the half.

At halftime, the Packers honored their newest Hall of Fame inductee, Charles Woodson. Woodson was on the Packers from 2006-2012, where he won a Super Bowl, two All-Pro selections and the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year Award. Woodson also played for the Oakland Raiders from 1998-2005 and 2013-2015.

Green Bay received the ball after the half and scored almost immediately following a 13-play, 75 yard drive. The final play of the drive – a 5-yard pass to A.J. Dillon, who shook off three would-be tacklers to force his way into the end zone – was Rodgers’ third touchdown on the day. Dillon had 40 yards on eight of the plays throughout the drive, rightfully earning his score.

The Packers would chip another short field goal two drives later, this time 29-yards from Crosby, to send the Packers up 30-17.

It only took three more plays for the Packers to score again, as a Matt Stafford pass intended for Cooper Kupp would end up in the hands of Green Bay defensive back Rasul Douglas, who returned it 33-yards for his first-career NFL touchdown. However, a failed two-point conversion would make the score 36-17.

On the very next drive, Stafford would do his best to make right as he hurled a 54-yarder to Odell Beckham Jr., his first touchdown as a Ram and his first since Week 4 of the NFL season when he was on the Cleveland Browns. A short connection between Stafford and Kupp for a two-point conversion would make the game 36-25.

A series of punts – one muffed by Kupp, a missed 42-yard field goal from Crosby, and a successful 39-yard field goal from Gay would bring the game to it’s final score of 36-28.

A failed onside kick attempt following the field goal was all the Packers needed to cement their victory. They are now 9-3 on the year, good enough for the second-best record in the NFL, and first place in the NFC North.

Matt Stafford finished the game with 302 yards passing, adding three touchdowns to his season totals. Stafford was sacked twice on the day.

The Rams were held to just 68 yards rushing, 55 of which came from Darrell Henderson.

Cooper Kupp finished the game with 96 yards receiving to the lead the Rams. Van Jefferson followed with 93 and Beckham Jr. with 81.

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers finished the game with 307 yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The Rams were only able to successfully get their hands on Rodgers once – a second quarter sack from Greg Gaines.

The Packers earned just under 100 yards rushing as A.J. Dillon led the team with 69-yards. As a team they amassed just under 400 yards of offense – 399 to be exact.