By CBSLA Staff
HARVARD HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Police were offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Harvard Heights.

The crash unfolded on Venice Boulevard and Normandie Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of Kevin Zaldana-Calderon of Los Angeles.

Zaldana-Calderon was just 23 years old.

Loved ones gathered at the crash scene Saturday and created a makeshift memorial.

Police were looking for the driver of a dark-colored four door BMW that was last seen going east on Venice Boulevard.