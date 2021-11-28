HARVARD HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Police were offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Harvard Heights.
The crash unfolded on Venice Boulevard and Normandie Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of Kevin Zaldana-Calderon of Los Angeles.
Zaldana-Calderon was just 23 years old.
Loved ones gathered at the crash scene Saturday and created a makeshift memorial.
Police were looking for the driver of a dark-colored four door BMW that was last seen going east on Venice Boulevard.