HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Hollywood is gearing up for its big Christmas parade Sunday after a year off due to the pandemic.
Sheryl Underwood, a host on the daytime show "The Talk," will serve as grand marshal of Sunday's parade, which begins at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Street.
The 3.2-mile, U-shaped route will travel east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, turn south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard and then head west along Sunset, back to Orange.
The city planned to shut down various streets for the parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m.
The street closures start at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland. Closures are expected to be along Hollywood Boulevard, Vine Street, Sunset Boulevard, Highland Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. Cahuenga Boulevard and Yucca Street will also have closures. Franklin Avenue will be restricted for parking.
The closures will be in effect from 1 p.m. until midnight.