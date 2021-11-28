BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A driver died after a five-hour standoff with police in Beverly Hills.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a van causing a traffic hazard on Wilshire Boulevard near Spaulding Avenue.
When officers arrived, the driver took off but then stopped at Rodeo Drive.
That prompted police to surround the van and attempt to get the driver to come out of the car. Those attempts failed.
Hours later, police removed the unresponsive driver from the van and performed CPR. The driver was later pronounced dead.
A cause of death was not immediately known.