INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The band BTS performed for their second night in a row Sunday at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.
Saturday night's show was the first in-person show for the band in two years. The group was forced to cancel its "Map of the Soul: 7" world tour last year because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group said they were thrilled to see their fans again.
CBSLA was able to catch up with some diehard members of the BTS Army on their way to see the show.
"They're just so inspirational and their music is very inspirational. They gave me like a really great passion and they work so hard for us. That's why I'm here. I'm here to support them and love them," said a fan identified only as Lulu.
BTS has two more shows this Wednesday and Thursday at SoFi Stadium. They are both sold out.