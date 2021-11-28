CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Alhambra, KCAL9, restaurants, Smash-And-Grab Robber

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at an Michoacana Alhambra, an ice-cream shop, located at 2130 S. Fremont Ave., in Alhambra.

(credit: Michoacana Alhambra)

READ MORE: Hollywood Christmas Parade Makes Triumphant Return To Streets of LA

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning and the suspects were partially caught on security camera.

READ MORE: BTS Kicks Off Second Of 4 Shows At SoFi Stadium In Inglewood

Police said that there were three suspects who broke in to the business and stole an unknown amount of money.

Michocana Alhambra posted a message on Facebook encouraging fellow businesses to secure their valuables at night and remain vigilant.

MORE NEWS: Three People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Orange

 