ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at an Michoacana Alhambra, an ice-cream shop, located at 2130 S. Fremont Ave., in Alhambra.
The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning and the suspects were partially caught on security camera.
Police said that there were three suspects who broke in to the business and stole an unknown amount of money.
Michocana Alhambra posted a message on Facebook encouraging fellow businesses to secure their valuables at night and remain vigilant.