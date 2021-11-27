LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman smashed her car into a freeway sign near the 405 Freeway in Long Beach and was killed, authorities said Saturday.
The woman was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 southbound on Lakewood Boulevard at a little after 9 p.m. Friday when it crashed into the sign and guardrail for the ramp onto the freeway, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, where they saw the Chrysler engulfed in flames. The woman, the lone occupant inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.