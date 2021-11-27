LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have announced that three people were injured in a shooting that occurred on Brynhurst Avenue near Hyde Park on Saturday evening.
The first reports of the incident prompted a police response at around 6:30 p.m., where they found three injured at the scene – two of which were reported to be in critical condition.
All three of the victims were transported to a nearby medical facility by paramedics. None of their identities were released but the victims are aged 20, 25 and 40 according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.
Reports indicate that two suspects fled the scene in a gray vehicle. No further information was available.
