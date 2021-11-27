BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A suspicious vehicle in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive has prompted response from multiple authorities, including a bomb squad and SWAT.
The vehicle was reported at around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, as it stopped in the middle of the intersection.
Initial reports were that the van was causing a traffic hazard in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Spalding Drive.
When authorities attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle drove off before stopping on Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive.
There are no indications as to how many people other than the driver are in the vehicle.
All of the windows are covered with what appears to be aluminum foil, preventing authorities from viewing the inside of the vehicle.
Authorities have requested that the public avoid the scene, and they are diverting traffic away from the area.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.