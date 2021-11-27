LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officials said Saturday that due to “expressed public interest,” they have released body-worn camera footage of the Sept. 27 arrest of a man in the Angelino Heights area.
At about 1 p.m. that, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard regarding a man allegedly acting erratically and throwing items in the street, the department reported.
Officers spoke to that person, who said he was being threatened. He pointed out that a person who allegedly made criminal threats against him was also standing nearby.
Officers detained William Gude, who was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was released on bond later that evening. Officers at the scene said the first man, who was homeless, accused Gude of threatening to burn down his tent and said he wanted Gude arrested.
Gude claimed the witness was smashing bottles in the street and he just asked the man to stop.