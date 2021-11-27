PALMDALE (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a Palmdale man potentially connected to the fatal stabbing of a retired Los Angeles Police Department Officer.
Authorities circulated photos of Tyrell Gay, 29-years-old, on Saturday, as he is wanted for questioning in regards to the fatal stabbing of his stepfather, Daryl Lee, a retired LAPD officer.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the incident around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 on Colchester Court in Palmdale. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities warn that Gay is armed and dangerous, and they urge anyone who may see him in public to avoid confrontation and call 911 immediately.
Gay is 6’3″ and weighs approximately 250 pounds.
Anyone with information about the stabbing or Gay’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890 5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
