COMPTON (CBSLA) – A suspect behind the wheel of a bread truck lead deputies on a wild pursuit through Compton Thanksgiving night.
The pursuit with the truck started at around 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Wilmington Avenue when deputies attempted to pull the driver over for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.
Sky2 was over the scene as the truck lumbered its way through the city of Compton, with the female driver going onto sidewalks and smashing into trees.
Deputies laid down spike strips in an effort to slow the suspect down. Although the tires started smoking, and she momentarily stopped in a parking lot, she took off again.
The truck eventually came to a stop at South Atlantic Drive, near Atlantic Avenue, and the woman jumped out and tried to run.
The woman was not immediately identified. It’s unclear if the truck had been reported stolen.