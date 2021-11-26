LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles Friday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was a hit-and-run.
The collision was reported about 7:35 p.m. in 2100 block of Venice Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The pedestrian, a 23-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released pending notification of their next of kin.
The LAPD said there was no suspect information available.