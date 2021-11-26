LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for making an obscene gesture during the team’s win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.READ MORE: Rakell, Stolarz Help Ducks End Skid In 4-0 Win Over Senators
James, who was suspended one game by the league after he elbowed Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart on Sunday, which led to an on-court skirmish, sealed the win for Los Angeles with a three-point field goal in overtime.
The NBA has also warned James about using profane language. After the victory in Indiana, James used profanity during his post-game interview when talking about the one-game suspension.
The Lakers superstar is averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5 rebounds per game for Los Angeles in nine games this season.
He has missed 11 games due to injuries, including an abdominal strain.