LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers got back on track with a 107-96 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Friday.

After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed.

Jackson missed his first five shots, but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points after scoring 15 combined in his last four games.

Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit, which has dropped five straight. Trey Lyles added 13 points.

Isaiah Stewart returned from his two game suspension after being involved in an altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James and had four points and 10 rebounds.

Bledsoe scored 11 straight points in the first quarter to help the Clippers take a 13-4 lead. They extended their advantage to 64-40 at halftime before extending it to a 29-point cushion midway through the third quarter.

Detroit went on a 21-8 run late in the fourth quarter as it cut the deficit by more than half.

ANOTHER SLOW START

It is the second straight game where the Pistons have not led at some point. The Milwaukee Bucks scored the first 14 points Wednesday night to cruise to a 114-93 victory.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick in the draft, shot only 3 of 13 from the field and had 10 points along with six rebounds and six assists.

Clippers: Paul George had 12 points, but was 5 of 19 from the field and 1 of 9 on 3-pointers. … Ivan Zubac had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Clippers: Host Golden State on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.