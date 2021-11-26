LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – Up to 20 men and boys stole sledgehammers and crowbars from The Home Depot at the Lakewood Center Mall Friday evening, prompting fears they will be used in smash-and-grab robberies.
The group entered the store at about 8:30 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Store employees said the group of males from 15 to 20 years old pulled up to the store in up to 10 cars, put on ski masks on and began stealing sledgehammers and crowbars.
The robbers left in waiting vehicles that sped away from the scene, authorities said.