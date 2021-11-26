WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A car careened into a building in Whittier early Friday morning in a fiery collision.
The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of East Lambert and South Colima roads at about 5:30 a.m.
The impact sent one of the vehicles slamming into a building. The car became engulfed in flames, which also spread to the building as well.
At least one person was taken to a hospital.
The circumstances of the crash were unclear.
Los Angeles County firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers were on scene.