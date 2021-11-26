CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Crash, KCAL9, Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A car careened into a building in Whittier early Friday morning in a fiery collision.

Nov. 26, 2021. (CBSLA)

The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of East Lambert and South Colima roads at about 5:30 a.m.

The impact sent one of the vehicles slamming into a building. The car became engulfed in flames, which also spread to the building as well.

At least one person was taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear.

Los Angeles County firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers were on scene.