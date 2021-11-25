LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After taking a different form last year because of coronavirus restrictions, many in-person Thanksgiving events to feed the needy and raise money for worthwhile causes returned Thursday to Los Angeles.

The Midnight Mission on Skid Row was serving Thanksgiving brunch to nearly 2,000 people, according to Midnight Mission spokesperson Georgia Berkovich.

Volunteer Wendy Nguyen told CBSLA she drove in from Riverside to help serve meals at the Midnight Mission.

“I love it down here. Once a month, I’m on the way down here, 65 miles, I’m very committed, I love being here, the kitchen, the environment, serving the people of Skid Row,” Nguyen told CBSLA.

There were 3,500 pounds of turkey served, topped with 50 gallons of gravy, 3,500 pounds of ham with glaze, 1,000 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes, 750 pounds of seasonal vegetables, 250 pounds of cranberry sauce, 300 pounds of dinner rolls and 300 pounds of dessert.

About 4,000 people took part in the ninth annual Turkey Trot Los Angeles in downtown L.A. The run is expected to raise $100,000 for The Midnight Mission.

The field includes runners dressed as turkeys, pilgrims and pies.

In the North Hollywood Arts District, thousands of runners were taking part in the Drumstick Dash LA, a 5K/10K run. All proceeds will help Hope of the Valley provide over 500,000 hot meals for homeless men, women and children, organizers said.

All entry fees for the fourth annual Rose Bowl Turkey Trot will benefit the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, which seeks to preserve, protect and enhance the Rose Bowl Stadium, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Other turkey trots will be in Claremont, Long Beach, Santa Clarita and Torrance.

The Laugh Factory in Hollywood will host its 41st annual free Thanksgiving Dinner, with seatings at noon and 2 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.

Comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Dane Cook and Craig Robinson, will participate, Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said.

“Please invite anyone you know who is alone for the holiday to get a wonderful Thanksgiving meal and some comedy for their soul,” Masada said. “We know that laughter is healing and we need laughter now more than ever after all we’ve been through.”

