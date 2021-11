Tavares, Engvall lead rolling Maple Leafs' 6-2 rout of KingsJohn Tavares and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist apiece while Toronto scored four consecutive goals in the second period, and the Maple Leafs rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Kadri Extends Point Streak, Avs Top Ducks 5-2 For 6th Straight WinNazem Kadri kept up his scoring tear with a goal and an assist to lift the Colorado Avalanche over the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Kings Help Grow The Sport Of Hockey With Youth Camps In Mexico CityCBS2's Jim Hill spoke with Kings President and General Manager Luc Robitaille and former player and current Director of Hockey Programming, Derek Armstrong, about how it all started and where they hope it can go.