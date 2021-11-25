BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Five suspects were taken into custody in connection with multiple armed street robberies that occurred this week in Beverly Hills.

The first two robberies occurred about one block apart just before 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Elm Drive and Charleville Boulevard, and Rexford Drive and Charleville Boulevard.

The two suspects fled in a black SUV.

A few hours later, at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police stopped a vehicle believed to be linked to the robberies and took two people into custody, identified as 22-year-old Chynelle Tyla-Lee Rhyne and 25-year-old Justice Rasheedmalike Gill.

At around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, a third armed street robbery occurred at Beverly Boulevard and Doheny Drive. Responding police set up a perimeter and captured three suspects. The suspects were carrying two loaded handguns, police said.

The suspects were identified as 37-year-old Lambert Lakeylia, 19-year-old Isaiah Hudson and a 16-year-old boy. Lakeylia and Huson are from Northern California.

None of the victims in any of the robberies was hurt, Beverly Hills police said.

The robberies on Monday are not believed to be related to the ones that occurred Tuesday.

Brazen robberies and burglaries have become something of a trend in the L.A. area in recent months.

On Sunday, the storefronts of Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue on Rodeo Drive were damaged by smash-and-grab burglars, although no merchandise was taken.

Late Monday night, a Nordstrom store at The Grove in the Fairfax District was ransacked by a large swarm of burglars. Three of the suspects were arrested following a police pursuit into South L.A.

Yet another smash-and-grab burglary took place Wednesday night at the Nordstrom store in Canoga Park at the Westfield Topanga mall.

On Tuesday morning, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed coming to the aid of a woman who was being robbed outside a popular Hollywood restaurant.

Los Angeles police said the killing was likely linked to the recent slew of “follow-home robberies,” in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items.

Police have listed areas such as Melrose Avenue and the L.A. Jewelry District as places where these crimes originate.