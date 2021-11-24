GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying the drivers who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a field in Glendale’s Brand Park.
The incident happened last Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. on the south field of Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St.
According to police, a gold BMW and a white Mercedes G-Wagon drove onto the field, and apparently did donuts and went back and forth, leaving the field scarred with deep tire tracks. In images released by police, water appeared to pool in at least one portion of the field, possibly from a damaged sprinkler or pipe.
The vehicles caused more than $4,000 in damage to the turf and underground irrigation system, police said.
The vehicles were last seen driving off the field through the park's Western Avenue exit.
Anyone with information about the vehicles or the incident can call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.