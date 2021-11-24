LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Spend time at Los Angeles International Airport for long enough, and you’ll find some incredible stories.

Travelers at LAX that CBSLA spoke with Wednesday said they did not have any issues getting to or from the airport and they are hoping their flights home bring the same experience.

The airport tweeted Wednesday afternoon that parking was getting cull and the LAX Economy Lot is at capacity for drive-up customers.

Travelers, we said that parking was getting full and now the LAX Economy Lot is at capacity for drive-up customers. Those with reservations will have a space but others will need to use the terminal garages or private lots. Availability at https://t.co/j0lS4FoHDj — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) November 24, 2021

The pandemic has kept families apart for a long time, but on Tuesday, travelers arriving into LAX finally got the moment they’ve been anticipating since the start of the pandemic – seeing their loved ones.

Mahmoud Daoud has been apart from his father for too long thanks to the pandemic.

“It’s not like nice for being apart from my family, especially with holidays with this hard time with COVID,” he said.

Daoud told CBSLA Reporter that waits felt like forever when his father’s flight from Turkey got delayed.

In addition to the Daouds, other families finally got to see their loved ones in person for the first time in a while.

A moment that many family members around the world will finally get to relish together after being forced to stay away for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The TSA expects 20 million passengers to take to the skies during the Thanksgiving travel period. The busiest day for LAX is expected to be Nov. 28.