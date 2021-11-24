LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old diabetic man missing out of Hollywood.
William Mortimer was last seen just before 5:30 p.m. off Heliotrope Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.
He walked away from his house and has not been seen since, Los Angeles police said.
Mortimer is diabetic, needs insulin and has a pacemaker. He is blind in one eye and deaf on one ear.
California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Mortimer Wednesday morning.
SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles County
Last Seen: N Heliotrope Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/v5z6WjL2y9
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 24, 2021