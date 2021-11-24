BREAKING:Father, Son And Neighbor Found Guilty Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hollywood, KCAL9, Los Angeles News, Missing Man

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old diabetic man missing out of Hollywood.

Nov. 24, 2021. (California Highway Patrol)

William Mortimer was last seen just before 5:30 p.m. off Heliotrope Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.

He walked away from his house and has not been seen since, Los Angeles police said.

Mortimer is diabetic, needs insulin and has a pacemaker. He is blind in one eye and deaf on one ear.

California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Mortimer Wednesday morning.