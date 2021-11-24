LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning following an argument.
The crime occurred at 2:15 a.m. at East 3rd and South Alameda streets.
According to Los Angeles police, the suspect and victim were in some kind of argument when the driver jumped into his BMW and ran the victim over.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
There was no word on what sparked the argument. Investigators are treating this as a homicide, not a hit-and-run, police told CBSLA.
The vehicle was described as a white BMW with California license plate no. 6FLA181.
The driver was described as a 26-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.