LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters rescued a man who fell 200 feet down a steep hillside and injured his leg while clearing brush Wednesday morning in Bel Air.
Firefighters called to the 900 block of North Bel Air Road at about 8:28 a.m., where they found the 27-year-old man down the steep hillside. According to LAFD's Brian Humphrey, the man was clearing brush when he fell "when he was apparently struck in the back by unknown size rock."
Firefighters say it’s not clear if the man was a resident in the area, or a contractor.
The man suffered a leg injury in the fall. Firefighters who were first on the scene first established a two-line rope system to get to the man's side and requested an LAFD helicopter for a hoist rescue.
Humphrey says the man was taken directly to a hospital for treatment after being rescued.