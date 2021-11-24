LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Steve Burton, who has been a mainstay on the soap opera “General Hospital” for decades, revealed Tuesday that he has been dismissed from the show over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The 51-year-old Burton took to Instagram to announce that he had been let go from the show because of his refusal to get vaccinated. He is the second longtime actor on the show to be let go because the mandate. Ingo Rademacher was fired earlier this month.

“Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate,” Burton said.

Burton disclosed that the show denied his applications for religious and medical exemptions.

“This is also about personal freedom to me, I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this,” Burton said.

Burton has been on the show since 1992, appearing in more than 2,200 episodes, according to IMDB. He also starred in more 470 episodes of “The Young and the Restless” between 2013 and 2017.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time at ‘General Hospital,’” Burton said. “I love it there, I grew up there, I grew up with some of you. I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors opens.”

Rademacher, who has appeared on the show since 1996, was also dismissed earlier this month for refusal to get vaccinated. He posted a comment under Burton’s Instagram video which read, “Well said my friend. 🙏”

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” the show has a vaccine mandate which requires everyone on set, cast and crew, to be vaccinated. The mandate took effect Nov. 1.

“Maybe one day, if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan,” Burton added. “That would be an honor. And if not, I’m gonna take this amazing experience, move forward, and be forever grateful.”