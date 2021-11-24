REDLANDS (CBSLA) — An early-morning fire in Redlands Wednesday revealed the presence of a grow house containing thousands of marijuana plants.
Firefighters called out to a structure fire in the 12800 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road at about 4:30 a.m. and found a burning outbuilding. Flames from that fire spread to nearby eucalyptus trees and a second outbuilding, where firefighters discovered a “sophisticated marijuana cultivation operation,” according to Redlands city officials.
A third building on the property, which included thousands more marijuana plants and cultivation equipment, was not damaged by the fire.
It took an hour for firefighters – with the help of colleagues from Cal Fire, Yucaipa, Loma Linda, and San Bernardino County – to put out the fire, which apparently started in the living section of the structure that was completely destroyed. A dog that was rescued from the fire suffered minor injuries and handed over to animal control.
Commercial marijuana activity is prohibited in Redlands. A total of 11,000 marijuana plants and 83 pounds of harvested product were taken for destruction, officials said.