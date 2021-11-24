BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Burbank Boulevard Bridge reopened Wednesday with more lanes, and ample space for both bicyclists and pedestrians to cross over the busy 5 Freeway.
After being demolished more than a year and a half ago, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge is now wider to accommodate for high-occupancy vehicle, or carpool, lanes in both directions of the 5 Freeway through Burbank.
The bridge now carries a total of 10 traffic lanes over the freeway, plus bicycle lanes in both directions. Its sidewalks were also widened to 10 feet to enhance pedestrian safety.
During the construction, new pavement was also constructed on all lanes of the freeway, and the on- and off-ramps were realigned to create a diamond interchange, according to Caltrans. When those carpool lanes open between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street in 2022, drivers can stay in those lanes on the 5 Freeway between the 134 in Glendale and the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita.
Los Angeles County’s HOV lane system is the largest in the nation at more than 570 miles.