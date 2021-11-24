RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Fire crews in the City of Riverside are responding to a blaze in Arlanza that has prompted evacuations and road closures.
“The fire has jumped the containment line and is burning in mulch. City of Riverside resources are on scene. Road closures on Valley X Mitchell. Evacuations on Valley in between Misty Ridge and Mitchell. RPD to assist with evacuations,” the City of Riverside Fire Department tweeted.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
— City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) November 25, 2021