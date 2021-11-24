MOORPARK (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to track down an apparent arsonist authorities believe set several small fires throughout Moorpark in the past two months.
The apparent arson fires are especially concerning with strong winds forecast again this week, and a Red Flag warning already in place for much of Ventura County.
“The upcoming wind event adds an extra element of danger to this illegal activity,” Ventura County Fire spokesman Capt. Robert Welsbie said in an email.
The fires started up in September, when a cluster of trees in the arroyo off Spring Road, south of Los Angeles Avenue, were set ablaze. In October, a tree was set on fire in the Mission Bell Plaza on Los Angeles Avenue.
But the fire activity ramped up this week, with fires set to a restroom and a trash can at the Waterstone Apartments on Moorpark Avenue, and a trash can at Magnolia Park on Charles Street.
Ventura County Sheriff's officials say they haven't definitively determined if the fires are related, but at least some are believed to be related "based on manner and method of the arsons."
Investigators are asking for help with identifying a suspect in these fires. Anyone with information can call Detective Sergeant Kevin Lynch at (805) 532-2716.