LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two suspects have been taken into custody in the shooting death of a man, in front of his family, near a taco stand in South Los Angeles earlier this month.
Jose Rodriguez, 30, and Eric Sanchez, 31, were taken into custody Monday in the slaying of 30-year-old James Vargas, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA Wednesday.
Police said Rodriguez is believed to be the gunman. He is charged with murder, while Sanchez is charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Both will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in an L.A. County Superior courtroom in Compton.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 14, James Vargas was walking to a taco stand with his wife and two children when he was shot at 92nd Street and Central Avenue.
Witnesses said that the suspect approached Vargas and asked him where he was from. Before the father of two could respond, the assailant shot him in the chest.
At the time, the LAPD confirmed that Vargas had no gang affiliation and was unsure why he was targeted.