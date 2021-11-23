LAX (CBSLA) – Hang out Los Angeles International Airport enough and you’ll find some incredible stories.
The pandemic has kept families apart for a long time.
But on Tuesday, travelers arriving into LAX finally got the moment they’ve been anticipating since the start of the pandemic – seeing their loved ones.
Mahmoud Daoud has been apart from his father for too long thanks to the pandemic.
“It’s not like nice for being apart from my family, especially with holidays with this hard time with COVID,” he said.
Daoud told CBSLA Reporter that wait felt like forever when his father’s flight from Turkey got delayed.
In addition to the Daouds, other families finally got to see their loved ones in person for the first time in awhile.
A moment that many family members around the world will finally get to relish together after being forced to stay away for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic.