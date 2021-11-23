LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas.
Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who owns the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below.
Chef Cordero also gives back. During the pandemic, she helped cofound Regarding Her, a nonprofit that has already given out $150,000 in grants to women in the food industry. She said her staff was 80 percent women before the pandemic, but many had to quit, when children started learning from home. So she decided to extend a helping hand.
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast
Ingredients:
1 turkey breast (about 3 lbs)
2 tsp salt
½ tsp white pepper
1 tsp fresh thyme
1 tsp rosemary
1 tsp sage
1 tbs olive oil
Bunch of fresh herbs to place around turkey, so if you bought the fresh thyme, rosemary and sage, place sprigs around the breast.
Method:
chop herbs and mix with olive oil
rub turkey with salt, pepper & herbed oil
refrigerate uncovered overnight
roast @ 350 f degrees untill internal temp reaches 155 f
let rest slice & serve
Green Beans with Crispy Capers and Anchovy Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1 lb green beans
2 clove garlic, thinly sliced
3 tbs olive oil
For anchovy vinaigrette:
3 tbs olive oil
3 tbs sherry vinegar
1 tsp dijon mustard
2 salt cured anchovy
Pinch of salt & pepper, or to taste
Optional:
¼ cup fried capers
toasted pepitas
Method:
1. fry capers in a layer of oil, until popped, set aside
2. toast pepitas
3. make anchovy vinaigrette
4. sauté green beans with a little evo oil and sliced garlic
5. mix with anchovy vinaigrette
6. plate & top with fried capers and pepitas
Fall Harvest Bowl
Ingredients:
2 cup quinoa
2 cup lentil
2 delicata squash
1 purple cauliflower, or whatever color you can get
4 oz fresh goat cheese
1 cup pomegranate seeds
2 tbs olive oil
1 tbs sherry vinegar
salt & pepper to taste
Method:
cook quinoa
cook lentils till tender (or buy cooked lentils)
slice delicata into half moons
chop cauliflower into florets
roast delicata squash and cauliflower for 30-40 minutes at 450 degrees
mix quinoa, lentil & cauliflower with evo oil & sherry vinegar
plate in a nice bowl
top with delicata squash, goat cheese & pomegranates