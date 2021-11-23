LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters Tuesday morning battled several small brush fires that broke out in an area off the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock community of Los Angeles.
The fires broke out before 11:10 a.m. off the 134 Freeway near Harvey Drive, near the border between the cities of L.A. and Glendale.
L.A. Fire Department crews responded to find four small vegetation fires burning about 150 yards apart. The fires were burning a combined area of about two acres.
Meanwhile, there was also a traffic collision in the same area which closed the eastbound side of the 134 Freeway, backing up traffic for miles. It’s unclear if the collision was somehow related to the fires.
It took 52 firefighters 48 minutes to extinguish the four blazes, LAFD reports.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.