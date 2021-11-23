LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusting Santa Ana winds and dry conditions are expected to return Wednesday night, prompting forecasters to issue a red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions that will last into Friday.
The warning will take effect on Wednesday at 10 p.m. and continue through Friday at 6 p.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County mountains, the Angeles National Forest, the coastal area stretching into downtown Los Angeles, and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
“Northeast winds will increase starting just after sunrise on Wednesday then peak late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning,” according to the National Weather Service. “Winds will gradually weaken through Saturday but will remain gusty at times. Peak wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph are expected, with isolated gusts to around 60 mph.”
Humidity levels are expected to drop Wednesday afternoon, falling as low as 2% to 8% by Thursday.
The lack of humidity creates dry conditions that elevate the risk of dangerous wildfires.
A red flag warning will be in effect in Orange County during the same hours for inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains.
