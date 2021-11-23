RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — U.S. Marshals located and arrested a Riverside man accused of multiple sexual assaults involving high school students.
Thailar Patterson, 20, was arrested by U.S Marshals in Texarcana, Texas on Nov. 12 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to numerous sexual assaults on students at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside. He was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center on Nov. 22.
The Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault-Child Abuse unit began its investigation in July 2021 after a female teenager reported she was sexually assaulted by a former classmate three years ago. The victim alleged she was repeatedly assaulted by Patterson during the 2019-2019 school year when he was a senior at Martin Luther King. Detectives soon learned of two more victims with similar cases relating to Patterson.
Authorities believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation and arrest is urged to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7950 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can download and use the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app and submit a tip utilizing the “Send a Message” feature.