LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were all nominated in the record, song and album of the year categories. Bieber and Doja Cat, along with H.E.R., each collected eight overall nominations, while Eilish and Rodrigo each earned seven.

The Grammys will be presented Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena, as Staples Center will be known as of Dec. 25.

Batiste, best known to many as the bandleader on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” was nominated for record of the year for “Freedom” and album of the year for “We Are.” His nominations also included a nod for best music video for “Freedom.”

Rodrigo will compete for the best new artist prize with Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

Rodrigo’s song “Drivers License” earned nods for both record and song of the year, while she also landed in the album of the year category for “Sour.” The record of the year prize recognizes the artist, while the song of the year award goes to the songwriters.

Billie Eilish swept all four of the top Grammy categories — best new artist and record, song and album of the year — in 2020, becoming the first artist to do so since Christopher Cross in 1981.

In addition to Rodrigo’s “Sour,” nominations for album of the year went to Batiste for “We Are,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for “Love for Sale,” Bieber for “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Doja Cat for “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Eilish for “Happier Than Ever,” H.E.R. for “Back of My Mind,” Lil Nas X for “Montero,” Taylor Swift for “Evermore” and Kanye West — now known simply as Ye — for “Donda.”

Nominated for record of the year were “I Still Have Faith In You” by ABBA, “Freedom” by Batiste, “I Get A Kick Out Of You” by Bennett and Lady Gaga, “Peaches” by Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Right On Time” by Brandi Carlile, “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Happier Than Ever” by Eilish, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Drivers License” by Rodrigo and “Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic.

Song of the year nods went to the writers behind Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise,” Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” H.E.R.’s “Fight for You,” Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Doja Cat featuring SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Bieber’s “Peaches” and Carlile’s “Right on Time.”

Former President Barack Obama was also among those scoring Grammy nominations Tuesday, earning a nod in the best spoken word album category for “A Promised Land.” The category also includes LeVar Burton for “Aftermath,” Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman for “8:46,” Don Cheadle for “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis” and J. Ivy for “Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago.”

The Grammy nominations process underwent an overhaul in the past year, following loud criticism that erupted last year over the use of nominating committees that determined nominees in most categories. The criticism came after The Weeknd, who had some of the most critically acclaimed work of the year, was snubbed in all categories.

According to the Recording Academy, the Nominations Review Committees – – made up of unnamed “highly skilled music peers” — were eliminated this year for all genre and general categories, including the top honors of record, album and song of the year and best new artist. Instead, nominees will be determined by voting members of the academy.

“While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the Grammy Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music,” Harvey Mason Jr., interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said when the change was announced. “We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the awards process.”

In other rule changes, the number of genre field categories in which members can vote was reduced from 15 to 10, and the 10 categories can be spread across no more than three fields (genres). All voters, however, can vote in the top four general categories — album, song and record of the year and best new artist.

The academy also consolidated six “craft” fields into two — presentation and production.

Two new categories were also added — best global music performance and best musica urbana album.

The Grammy nominations were announced in a virtual fashion, led by Mason at the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. He was joined by an array of personalities, including H.E.R., Batiste, Gayle King, BTS, Carly Pearce and others.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)