WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a 46-year-old man with schizophrenia who was reported missing in Whittier.
Lamario Wiggins was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 13700 block of Crewe Street, near the Candlewood Country Club, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Wiggins is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.
He was last seen wearing a blue camouflage jacket and blue jeans and is known to frequent the Compton, Long Beach and South Los Angeles areas.
Anyone with information on Wiggins' whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
