LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council voted on Tuesday to send a motion that would ban homeless encampments across the city to a homelessness and poverty committee.
The measure, which was introduced by Councilmember Joe Buscaino, went up for a vote but was opposed by several members.
The measure calls for a citywide ordinance that bans camping in all public areas if shelter is available.
On Sep. 3, a law banning encampments in certain areas in the city went into effect. Encampments would prohibit encampments in areas like sidewalks and driveways, freeway overpasses and on-ramps, and near libraries, parks, schools and homeless shelters.
Moreover, the city council adopted a new approach towards 9-1-1 calls reporting non-violent homeless people.
The program is called, “Circle,” and would send outreach teams and trained responders instead of law enforcement.