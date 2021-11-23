LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gas prices in Los Angeles County are just one-tenth of a penny away from the record high price set about a decade ago ahead of one of the busiest times for road travel.

With the average cost of gas in L.A. County now over $4.70 a gallon, driver Tamara Ainsworth has to do two transactions when she fills up her large SUV.

“I’ll have to do it twice because it will only let me go up to 100 bucks,” Ainsworth said. “It’s terrible, especially with the holidays and stuff coming up. It’s definitely a big hit.”

So much so that Ainsworth and her family are staying local this Thanksgiving holiday. She also is keeping her SUV in the garage much more than usual.

“I definitely try to do one errand all at once, instead of going up and down the hill,” she said.

Gas prices in Southern California are less than one cent from the record high set in October of 2012. Jeffrey Spring with AAA of Southern California doesn’t think prices will climb much higher.

“I think we are at the peak, and I am saying that because prices in Northern California are trending downward,” Spring said.

Oil prices have also been going down the past few days — now below $80 a barrel.

Jill Medlinsky is desperate for relief at the pump.

“They have been insane, insane,” Medlinsky said. “I’m a widow. I have a fixed income. I am not poor but I think very carefully when I get something. I don’t fill my tank anymore because it’s just too much at one time,” Medlinsky said.

Despite sky-high gas prices, holiday travel is also near record levels.

“We are about 16 percent over what we were last year, at 4.4 million, so it’s actually the second busiest volume-wise, Thanksgiving travel season we have had on record. The record was 2019,” Spring said.

There are ways to save on gas without hanging up your keys.

AAA did a study a few years ago that showed you could save about 20% on gas if you drive about 5 miles slower on the freeway than you normally do and are mindful of how often you have to slam on the brakes.