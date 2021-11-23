LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Luka Dončić had 26 in his return to the Dallas lineup, and the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104 in overtime Tuesday night.

The Mavericks were up 102-92 late in the fourth quarter before the Clippers scored 11 of the final 12 points to force overtime, including a 3-pointer by Paul George at the buzzer.

Dallas, though, put up the first seven points of overtime and outscored Los Angeles 9-1 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Porzingis, who has scored 20 or more in a career-high seven straight games, had six points in overtime. He also made all 10 of his free throws in 40 minutes of action.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 31 points and 10 rebounds. George scored 26.

Dončić, who missed the past three games due to left knee and ankle sprains, also had nine rebounds and nine assists in 41 minutes. Dallas trailed by six at halftime but scored 38 points in the third quarter to grab an 80-76 advantage going into the final 12 minutes. Dončić had 15 points in the period and four assists that resulted in 10 additional Mavericks points.

Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining to get LA within 102-100. George then fouled Maxi Kleber with 1.9 seconds remaining. Kleber made his first free throw, but missed the second. George grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.1 seconds remaining.

After the Clippers moved the ball to midcourt, Terance Mann passed to George, who hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to send it to overtime.

