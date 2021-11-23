LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Tuesday, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Bobby Cagle, notified county leaders that he plans to resign as of Dec. 31.
Cagle has run the nation's biggest child welfare agency since December 1, 2017.
Both the director and the department have been criticized over cases of abuse, and a recent fatality, involving children in the care of DCFS.
The county agency announced in a news release that Cagle was leaving the department to pursue another career in the private sector.
“It has been an honor to lead this important work and serve alongside all of you, the thousands of committed child welfare staff in LA County DCFS,” Director Cagle wrote in an email to staff members.
"As always, I want to thank each and every one of you for your tireless efforts to protect children and strengthen families," he added.
Cagle will temporarily be succeeded by Ginger Pryor as acting director, according to the agency.