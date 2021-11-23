PASADENA (CBSLA) — At least 1 person is dead and another person has been rushed to a hospital Tuesday after a shooting in Pasadena.
The incident was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Orange Grove Boulevard and Sunnyslope Avenue. At some point during the incident, there was a hostage situation which was quickly resolved.READ MORE: Former Sheriff Jim McDonnell Gives Tips On Personal Safety
There may be as many as three potential crime scenes in connection with the shooting, and several streets have been blocked off for the police investigation. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds and later located a suspset who was armed with a gun.READ MORE: Some Residents Choose To Stay Local For Thanksgiving Due To Nearly Record-High Gas Prices
Authorities reported that there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and at least one individual at the scene. No officers were injured.MORE NEWS: Man, 46, With Schizophrenia Reported Missing In Whittier
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.