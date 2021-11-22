LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision.
Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic.
Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward.
Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees.
“Today, I’m making it official: we’re going to keep our stores closed on future Thanksgivings too,” Cornell told employees in a letter Monday. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard – one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours. You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides.”
Several other retailers and grocers will be shuttered on Thanksgiving Day, including Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and Trader Joe’s.