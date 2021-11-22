LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All across Los Angeles long lines of people formed on Monday to receive turkeys, groceries, clothing and hot meals for the holidays showing that many Southland families still face food insecurity.

“It’s very a lot of help especially now that I am not working,” said Santiago. “And this is going to help feed my family for the rest of Thanksgiving.”

LA City Council President Nury Martinez said one of the giveaways in Sun Valley will help feed over 600 families in her district this holiday season, however she said more help is needed. “People are still trying to get back to work,” said Martinez. “Moms still can’t get back to work because they’re taking care of their kids and things are so much more expensive than even before the pandemic. So we’ve seen the need pretty much double in terms of food insecurity.”

During this holiday season, food banks such as the Los Angeles Food Bank want to continue to help those in need especially as the pandemic continues. If you would like to learn more about the food bank and its services click here. If you need assistance with food click here.

“It’s a blessing because everything nowadays is a little more expensive and sometimes our budget only allows us to get what we need to celebrate this holiday but thank you, thank you so much,” said recipient Christina.