LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Red Flag Warning will remain in place through Monday afternoon for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the elevated wildfire risk brought on by dry Santa Ana winds.

The Red Flag Warning that took effect Sunday morning is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. Monday. It is brought on by the heavy winds, coupled with low humidities and high temperatures, which make for ripe wildfire conditions.

“Any new fire ignitions will have an increased risk of rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior, especially considering the dry fuels in place,” the National Weather Service wrote in a statement.

Winds are expected to be less intense than they were Sunday, when they peaked at between 35 and 55 miles per hour.

Late Sunday morning, an off-road vehicle crash is believed to have sparked a 16-acre wildfire which threated a neighborhood in Riverside. According to the Riverside Fire Department, the vehicle crashed onto a private property where mulch was being stored, jumpstarting the fire.

Two light poles came crashing down onto two parked cars at a Ford dealership in Westlake Village Sunday night. It occurred in the 3800 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard. It’s unclear if the windy conditions caused the poles to come down. There were no injuries.

Meanwhile, the gusty conditions could also prompt Southern California Edison to issue precautionary public safety power shutoffs to large swaths of its coverage area. The shutoffs are designed to prevent charged electrical lines from sparking wildfires, something which has occurred several times of late across California.

Just over 2,500 SCE customers were under consideration for power shutoffs as of 6 a.m. across L.A. and Ventura counties. 177 customers were already under precautionary power shutoffs, including 125 in San Bernardino County.

Another round of Santa Ana winds is expected to arrive Wednesday. A fire weather watch will take effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and remain in place through 6 p.m. Friday.