WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed on a Metro station platform in Willowbrook Sunday afternoon, and the suspect was then shot and wounded by responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly opening fire on them.

The first shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro station.

Deputies were called to a shooting on the station to find a Hispanic man between the ages of 50 and 60 lying dead on the C-Line platform from a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff’s department said.

Meanwhile, as they were arriving at the scene, the suspect was waiting for them on the platform, LASD reports. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect jumped down onto the eastbound tracks and then pointed a gun at deputies and opened fire.

The deputies returned fire and struck the suspect, who was then taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, the sheriff’s department reports.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately released. No deputies were wounded.

According to the sheriff’s department, surveillance footage showed the suspect shooting the victim once in the head before deputies arrived on scene. The video then showed the suspect waiting for deputies to arrive, before jumping down on the tracks and opening fire on them.

There is no word on a motive in the killing.

Parts of the Green and Blue lines were shut down immediately after the shooting, but have since reopened.