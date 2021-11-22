WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — At least one man was killed Monday in a West Covina shooting involving U.S. marshals.
The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Sunset.
Footage from Sky 9 showed several U.S. Marshals agents and West Covina police officers on the scene. At least one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Circumstances of the shooting or the man's identity were not yet known.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.