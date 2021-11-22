IRVINE (CBSLA) — For years, Tim Heitkamp lived out his dream of becoming an usher for the Los Angeles Angels.

“I’ve never made it to the big leagues like I wanted to,” said Heitkamp. “But I made it as a big-league usher.”

Before every game, he would walk from his locker room near third base to first base to get to his station. Now he can barely walk to the clubhouse of his Irvine apartment without a walker or a wheelchair.

Because of COVID-19 complications, the longtime usher for the Angels suffered damage to his heart, lungs and kidneys. He has since been forced to undergo dialysis three to four days a week. Already diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, his doctors said that COVID exacerbated the damage to his organs.

“My nephrologist said I shouldn’t be on dialysis until maybe 80 or never,” said Heitkamp. “But [COVID] escalated everything. I don’t like dialysis at all. I don’t think anybody would.”

Heitkamp and his family are hoping they can find a donor match soon. His wife Nancy Heitkamp, said that the search for a donor helps her husband through the rough days.

“We’re reaching out to all the fans, a lot of people know Tim,” said Nancy.

She added that the family is looking for any options and any help that the community can offer.

“We’re open to anything,” she said.